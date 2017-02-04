Clarke's Down days are behind him
04 February 2017
Down's Marty Clarke lines up a free.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.
2010 Down All Star Marty Clarke doesn't expect to make a return to county jersey.
Clarke was part of the eir Sports' team at Pairc Esler this evening and witnessed his county suffer a 0-10 to 1-16 defeat at the hands of Pete McGrath and Fermanagh.
When asked for an update on his playing future, the An Ríocht clubman answered: “It's six seasons since I kicked a ball for Down and there's a lot of fresh faces in now trying to take the county forward.
“I think my footballing days, playing for Down, are behind me now.”