Clarke's Down days are behind him 04 February 2017





Down's Marty Clarke lines up a free.

Down's Marty Clarke lines up a free.

2010 Down All Star Marty Clarke doesn't expect to make a return to county jersey.

Clarke was part of the eir Sports' team at Pairc Esler this evening and witnessed his county suffer a 0-10 to 1-16 defeat at the hands of Pete McGrath and Fermanagh.

When asked for an update on his playing future, the An Ríocht clubman answered: “It's six seasons since I kicked a ball for Down and there's a lot of fresh faces in now trying to take the county forward.

“I think my footballing days, playing for Down, are behind me now.”