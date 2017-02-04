"The hearts were in the mouth" 04 February 2017





Ballyea's Niall Deasy celebrates ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan Ballyea's Niall Deasy celebrates ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

'Man-of-the-match' Niall Deasy admitted that the last 10 minutes of today's All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final were too close for comfort from a Ballyea point of view.

St Thomas battled back from 12 points down to trail by just one in stoppage time but Deasy & Co held on for a deserved two point victory.

“It's really hard to put into words how much that means to us,” the number 10 - who registered 1-11 - told TG4's GAA BEO.

“We thought we almost had it gone there in the finish.

“The hearts were in the mouth there at the end but we're absolutely delighted.”

Next up is a St Patrick's Day date with the winners of the second semi-final between Cuala of Dublin and Derry's Slaughtneil.

“We'll be putting everything towards it and hopefully we'll get over the line again the next day,” Deasy concluded.