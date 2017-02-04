"The hearts were in the mouth"

04 February 2017

Ballyea's Niall Deasy celebrates ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

'Man-of-the-match' Niall Deasy admitted that the last 10 minutes of today's All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final were too close for comfort from a Ballyea point of view.

St Thomas battled back from 12 points down to trail by just one in stoppage time but Deasy & Co held on for a deserved two point victory.

“It's really hard to put into words how much that means to us,” the number 10 - who registered 1-11 - told TG4's GAA BEO.

“We thought we almost had it gone there in the finish.

“The hearts were in the mouth there at the end but we're absolutely delighted.”

Next up is a St Patrick's Day date with the winners of the second semi-final between Cuala of Dublin and Derry's Slaughtneil.

“We'll be putting everything towards it and hopefully we'll get over the line again the next day,” Deasy concluded.




Most Read Stories

Team news: Gavin goes with strong selection for title defence opener

LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker

Promotion a realistic goal for Royals, says McEntee

Kelly: we have to make our chance count

All-Ireland Club SHC: Deasy points the way to Croker for Ballyea

Schools: Brendan's book final ticket


Android app on Google Play