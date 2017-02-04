All-Ireland Club SHC: Deasy points the way to Croker for Ballyea 04 February 2017





©INPHO Ballyea's Gary Brennan is tackled by Shane Cooney of St. Thomas©INPHO

Ballyea are Croke Park bound after surviving a late scare from St Thomas (1-19 to 2-14) in this evening's All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final at Semple Stadium.

Niall Deasy took the scoring honours for the winners with an impressive haul of 1-11 and his 40th minute goal looked to have wrapped up proceedings as it gave the Clare champions a 12 point cushion.

As events transpired, however, St Thomas refused to throw in the towel and they battled back to reduce the deficit to the minimum by the first minute of injury-time (thanks partly to goals from Conor Cooney and substitute Anthony Kelly) but time ran out for them.

With Tony Kelly pulling the strings, Ballyea seized control of the contest early on and took a 0-10 to 0-3 advantage into the break.



Half-forward Deasy got the Clare and Munster champions off the mark and he finished the first-half with seven points to his credit.

Gearoid O'Connell (2) and Pajoe Connolly also found the target in the opening 30 minutes while Darragh Burke (2) and Kenneth Burke registered for the Galway men.

Kelly added his name to the scoresheet shortly after the resumption and, at that stage, it looked as though it was going to be all plain sailing for the Kepak sponsored outfit.



The scoreboard read 0-14 to 0-5 at the 40 minute mark when Deasy weaved his way in from the wing and finished a well worked team move to the St Thomas net from close range.

Cooney ignited a brave St Thomas fightback when blasting a 20m free to the back of the Ballyea net and a run of seven points without reply brought them back within touching distance.

In a dramatic finale, substitute Anthony Thomas batted home an injury time goal to leave the minimum between the sides but former 'Hurler of the Year' Kelly settled Ballyea nerves when hitting his third point of the penultimate stage clash in response.

The Banner County representatives now have a final date with the winners of Cuala versus Slaughtneil to look forward to on St Patrick's Day.