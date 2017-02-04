Schools: Kilkenny and Wexford schools pass quarter-final tests 04 February 2017





Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen in action for St Kieran's College.

Reigning champions St Kieran's College are through to the last four of the Leinster PP Schools SH 'A' competition but they were pushed all the way by Borris VS in Netwatch Cullen Park today.

The famed Kilkenny nursery prevailed on a scoreline of 0-14 to 1-9 after conceding a late goal to Jack Kelly.

Adrian Mullen took the scoring honours for the winners with a return of 0-11 (7 frees and 1 65).

They will now face St Peter's College at the semi-final stage following the Wexford school's comprehensive 1-20 to 0-8 victory over St Brendan's CS.

The second semi-final will also be a Kilkenny versus Wexford affair.

Good Counsel College finished with two points to spare over Castlecomer CS (2-8 to 0-12) while Kilkenny CBS booked their semi-final ticket at the expense of Dublin North, 1-19 to 1-12.