LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker

04 February 2017

The Down team take to the field
The 2017 national football league commences tonight with 7pm matches taking place in Divisions One, Two and Three.

Connacht giants Mayo and Ulster hopefuls Monaghan collide at Castlebar in the top flight, while there'll be a touch of nostalgia at Newry when Down host Pete McGrath's Fermanagh.

And the Division Three opener sees O'Byrne Cup finalists Louth travel to Portlaoise to take on Laois.

