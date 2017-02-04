Schools: Brendan's book final ticket 04 February 2017





Kerry's David Shaw and Sean Mortimer of Derry

©INPHO Kerry's David Shaw and Sean Mortimer of Derry©INPHO

Holders St Brendan's are safely through to this year's Corn Uí Mhuirí decider following a 2-17 to 1-11 semi-final success over St Flannan's College, Ennis at Neville Park, Rathkeale today.

Goals from Dara Moynihan and substitute Barry Keane laid the foundations for the Killarney school's nine point winning margin.

Moynihan and Darragh Duggan traded goals in the opening period and St Brendan's enjoyed a 1-9 to 1-5 cushion at the halfway stage.

Influential midfielder David Shaw raised six white flags overall for the winners while Keane bagged their second goal late on to add gloss to their victory.

St Brendan's will have to wait before finding out who their final opponents will be as extra-time failed to separate Colaiste Chriost Ri and Tralee CBS.

An entertaining game in Mallow finished with the sides deadlocked on 1-18 apiece.

Cillian Myers Murray sent over the equalising score for the Cork students.