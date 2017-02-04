Team news: Gavin goes with strong selection for title defence opener 04 February 2017





Dublin's Cormac Costello and Eoghan O'Gara celebrate after the All-Ireland final replay ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Dublin's Cormac Costello and Eoghan O'Gara celebrate after the All-Ireland final replay ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

There is a familiar look about the Dublin starting 15 for tomorrow's Allianz FL Division 1 trip to Kingspan Breffni Park.

After using the O'Byrne Cup campaign to run the rule over players on the periphery of his squad, Jim Gavin will field a team full of tried and tested players against the Breffni County.

Last year's All-Ireland final replay 'man-of-the-match' Michael Fitzsimons is named at right corner-back while Cormac Costello is also rewarded for his final heroics with a place at top of the left.

11 of the team that started the replay victory over Mayo last October are included while Eric Lowndes, Michael Darragh MacAuley and Costello featured off the bench in the 1-15 to 1-14 victory.

Eoghan O'Gara has been handed the number 14 jersey.

Dublin (Allianz FL v Cavan) – Stephen Cluxton; Michael Fitzsimons, Philip McMahon, David Byrne; James McCarthy, John Small, Eric Lowndes; Brian Fenton, Michael D MacAuley; Ciaran Kilkenny, Kevin McManamon, Paul Mannion; Dean Rock, Eoghan O'Gara, Cormac Costello.



