Team news: No divided loyalties for McGrath 04 February 2017





Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath

The Fermanagh team that will be on duty for this evening's Allianz FL Division 2 opener against Down has been named.

Pete McGrath will be hoping to put one over his native county in the Pairc Esler clash which has a throw-in time of 7pm.

Fermanagh (Allianz FL v Down) – Thomas Treacy; Mickey Jones, Che Cullen, Cian McManus; Declan McCusker, Ryan McCluskey, Aidan Breen; Eoin Donnelly, Lee Cullen; Barry Mulrone, Eoin McManus, Paul McCusker; Eddie Courtney, Sean Quigley, Tomas Corrigan.

