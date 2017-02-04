Team news: No divided loyalties for McGrath

04 February 2017

Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath

The Fermanagh team that will be on duty for this evening's Allianz FL Division 2 opener against Down has been named.

Pete McGrath will be hoping to put one over his native county in the Pairc Esler clash which has a throw-in time of 7pm.

Fermanagh (Allianz FL v Down) – Thomas Treacy; Mickey Jones, Che Cullen, Cian McManus; Declan McCusker, Ryan McCluskey, Aidan Breen; Eoin Donnelly, Lee Cullen; Barry Mulrone, Eoin McManus, Paul McCusker; Eddie Courtney, Sean Quigley, Tomas Corrigan.

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.




Most Read Stories

Team news: Gavin goes with strong selection for title defence opener

Promotion a realistic goal for Royals, says McEntee

Kelly: we have to make our chance count

Team news: No divided loyalties for McGrath

GAA on TV this weekend: it's back with a bang

Sat Nav mistake adds 100 miles to Maynooth trip


Android app on Google Play