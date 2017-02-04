Team news: Flanagan names Faithful team 04 February 2017





Pat Flanagan and his selectors have named the Offaly starting 15 that will take to the Glennon Bros Pearse Park field for their Allianz FL Division 3 opener against Longford tomorrow (2pm).

The team will be captained by left corner-back Sean Pender of Edenderry while sharpshooter Niall McNamee is a notable absentee.

Offaly (Allianz FL v Longford) – Ken Garry; Eoin Rigney, James Lalor, Sean Pender; Declan Hogan, Peter Cunningham, David Hanlon; Eoin Carroll, Jason Gettings; Johnny Brickland, Micheal Brazil, Graham Guilfoyle; William Mulhall, Nigel Dunne, Bernard Allen. Subs: Alan Mulhall, Brian Darby, Cian Donoghue, Shane Nally, Joseph O'Connor, Conor McNamee, Leon Fox, Sean Doyle, Ruairi McNamee, Nigel Bracken, Shane Tierney.

