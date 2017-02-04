Promotion a realistic goal for Royals, says McEntee 04 February 2017





Meath manager Andy McEntee adopts a pragmatic attitude when it comes to Dublin's O'Byrne Cup success.

The strength-in-depth available to his Dublin counterpart Jim McGavin was illustrated by their development squad's subsidiary competition victory but the Royal boss isn't going to raise the white flag just yet.

“It's either glass half-full or half-empty,” he told The Irish Independent. “You could get discouraged or you can just roll up your sleeves and work harder.”

Of more pressing concern to McEntee is the visit of Kildare to Pairc Tailteann for the opening round of the Allianz FL Division 2.

The Dunboyne clubman has set his sights on promotion.

“I think it's realistic. For anyone in that division it's a realistic goal and it's definitely our aim.

“But you can't look too far ahead. It's an ultra-competitive division and I expect every game to be tight. A lot of teams there will fancy it.”

