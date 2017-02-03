Team news: Newcomer Davidson to lead Mourne attack 03 February 2017





Down's Alan Davidson celebrates a goal for Ballymena Down's Alan Davidson celebrates a goal for Ballymena

Down boss Eamon Burns has selected his team for tomorrow's Allianz Football League opener versus Fermanagh at Pairc Esler.

Former soccer star Alan Davidson has been handed his first league start having only switched to gaelic football two years ago. The Bredagh clubman was top scorer for the Mourne men in last month's McKenna campaign with 2-17 in three games.

Five-in-a-row county senior champions Kilcoo have no representatives in a new-look starting fifteen.

Down (Allianz FL v Fermanagh): Michael Cunningham; Ryan McAleenan, Gerard McGovern, Darren O'Hagan; Gerard Collins, Conaill McGovern, Brendan McArdle; Aidan Carr, Jonathan Flynn; Joe Murphy, Conor Maginn, Shay Millar; Alan Davidson, Pat Havern, Barry O'Hagan.

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.