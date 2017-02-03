Team news: Rochford gives debuts to two players 03 February 2017





Mayo's Donie Newcombe.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Mayo's Donie Newcombe.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Donie Newcombe and Fergal Boland will make their league debuts for Mayo when Monaghan visit MacHale Park tomorrow.

Castlebar Mitchels clubman Newcombe has been chosen at right corner-back and 2016 All-Ireland U21 winner Boland at right half-forward as manager Stephen Rochford names his side for the first round of the Allianz Football League.

The starting fifteen selected to face the Farney County in Castlebar shows seven survivors from that which started the All-Ireland final replay defeat to Dublin last October. They are Keith Higgins, Paddy Durcan, Colm Boyle, Donal Vaughan, Kevin McLoughlin, Jason Doherty and Cillian O'Connor.

Aidan O'Shea will sit out the Division 1 opener after picking up an ankle injury playing basketball, while Lee Keegan has an All-Ireland final to prepare for with his club Westport.

Mayo (Allianz FL v Monaghan): David Clarke; Donie Newcombe, Keith Higgins, Paddy Durcan; Colm Boyle, Stephen Coen, David Drake; Donal Vaughan, Danny Kirby; Fergal Boland, Kevin McLoughlin, Jason Doherty; Evan Regan, Alan Freeman, Cillian O'Connor.

