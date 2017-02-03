Team news: Kingdom include three debutants 03 February 2017





Kerry's Jack Savage.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry's Jack Savage.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice has included three debutants in his team for Sunday's Allianz Football League opening round tie with Donegal in Letterkenny.

Ballydonoghue youngster Jason Foley starts at right corner-back after a string of impressive performances for the Kingdom in the McGrath Cup, while his All-Ireland minor winning teammate from 2014 Tom O’Sullivan has been given the chance at left half-back.

The third newcomer to league action is Kerins O’Rahillys' Jack Savage at right corner-forward.

Eleven of the starting fifteen named featured in last year's All-Ireland semi-final loss to Dublin.

Tadhg Morley partners David Moran in midfield once again in the absence of Anthony Maher, Bryan Sheehan, Johnny Buckley and Kieran Donaghy.

Kerry (Allianz FL v Donegal): Brian Kelly; Jason Foley, Mark Griffin, Shane Enright; Peter Crowley, Killian Young, Tom O’Sullivan; David Moran, Tadhg Morley; Jonathan Lyne, Paul Murphy, Donnchadh Walsh; Jack Savage, Paul Geaney, James O’Donoghue.

Subs: Brendan Kealy, Barry John Keane, Michael Geaney, Brendan O’Sullivan, Jack Barry, Barry O’Sullivan, Ronan Shanahan, Conor Geaney, Conor Keane, Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane.

