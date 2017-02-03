Team news: Coakley gets the nod for Rebels 03 February 2017





Cork's Niall Coakley under pressure from Killian Young of Kerry.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Cork's Niall Coakley under pressure from Killian Young of Kerry.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Cork have given Niall Coakley his debut for their Allianz Football League opening round encounter with Galway at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

The St Judes attacker has been given the nod to start at right corner-forward by manager Peadar Healy having caught the eye against both Tipperary and Kerry in the McGrath Cup last month.

Aidan Walsh will make his first competitive start for the Rebels' footballers since rejoining the panel last summer after Kieran Kingston's hurlers were knocked out of the championship. The Kanturk man plans to concentrate solely on football with the county this season.

Cork are without the services of Alan O’Connor, Jamie O’Sullivan, Eoin Cadogan and the Hurley brothers, Brian and Michael for the trip to Salthill. The five players will also miss the second round clash against Kildare in Newbridge next weekend.

Cork (Allianz FL v Galway): Ryan Price; John McLoughlin, Tom Clancy, Kevin Crowley; Conor Dorman, James Loughrey, Stephen Cronin; Aidan Walsh, Ian Maguire; Ruairi Deane, Sean Powter, Mark Collins; Niall Coakley, Peter Kelleher, Paul Kerrigan.

Subs: Ken O'Halloran, Barry O'Driscoll, Brian O'Driscoll, Colm O'Neill, Gary Murphy, John Mullins, John O'Rourke, Luke Connolly, Matthew Taylor, Michael Shields, Tomas Clancy.

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.