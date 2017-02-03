Team news: McEnaney reveals his Model XV 03 February 2017





Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Wexford manager Seamus McEnaney.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Wexford boss Seamus McEnaney has revealed his team to face Limerick in the Allianz Football League on Sunday.

The Model County welcome the Shannonsiders to Innovate Wexford Park and there is a first league start for Glynn Barntown's James Stafford at full-forward as the Ben Brosnan captained outfit aim for a winning start in Division 4.

Wexford (Allianz FL v Limerick): Shane Roche; Brian Malone, Jim Rossiter, Michael Furlong; Eoghan Nolan, John Leacy, Tiarnan Rossiter; Daithi Waters, Colm Kehoe; Kevin O'Grady, Ben Brosnan, PJ Banville; Ciaran Lyng, James Stafford, John Tubritt.

Subs: Conor Swaine, Naomhan Rossiter, Joey Wadding, Jake Firman, Ryan Nolan, Syl Byrne, Paul Curtis, Ronan Devereux, Niall Hughes, Ian Carty, Tom Byrne.

