Team news: Louth make three changes 03 February 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Louth boss Colin Kelly has made three changes to the side that lost the O'Byrne Cup final to Dublin for tomorrow's Allianz Football League trip to Portlaoise.

Sean O'Mahonys player Liam Dullaghan comes into the defence at centre-back for his league debut as Darren McMahon makes way for the Division 3 encounter with Laois at O'Moore Park.

Elsewhere, in attack, Ryan Burns comes in at left corner-forward for his first appearance with the county in 2017 while O’Raghallaighs clubman Ruairi Moore fills the far flank.

Conal McKeever and Ronan Holcroft are the two players who lose out up front.

Louth (Allianz FL v Laois): Craig Lynch; Padraig Rath, Patrick Reilly, Kevin Carr; Derek Maguire, Liam Dullaghan, Anthony Williams; Tommy Durnin, Andy McDonnell; James Stewart, Pauric Smith, Bevan Duffy; Ruairi Moore, Jim McEneaney, Ryan Burns.

