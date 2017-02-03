Team news: Codd returns at full-back for Tipp 03 February 2017





Tipperary's Paddy Codd.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tipperary's Paddy Codd.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Paddy Codd returns at full-back for Tipperary as they begin their Allianz Football League campaign against Antrim at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

The former Tipp skipper will wear the number three jersey when the Saffrons visit Thurles having taken the decision to take a year out in 2016.

There are two debutants in Liam Kearns' side as Willie Connors (Kiladangan) and Liam McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) get the nod for the first time in the league.

Meanwhile, Eire Og Annacarty-Donohill clubman Brian Fox will captain the Premier County this season and is named at left half-forward for the Division 3 opener.

Tipperary (Allianz FL v Antrim): Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors; Kevin Fahey, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Alan Moloney, Martin Dunne; Josh Keane, Liam McGrath, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Philip Austin.

Subs: Ciaran Kenrick, Kevin O’Halloran, Ian Fahey, Joseph Hennessy, Emmet Moloney, Liam Boland, Liam Casey, Jack Kennedy, Colm Stapleton, Paul Shanahan, Luke Boland.

