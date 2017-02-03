Team news: Murray is Deise's only debutant 03 February 2017





Waterford's Conor Murray.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Waterford's Conor Murray.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Waterford boss Tom McGlinchey has named his side for their Allianz Football League opener versus London on Sunday.

Left half-forward Conor Murray from the Rathgormack club is the only league debutant in the Deise's starting fifteen.

The Division 4 clash will take place in Ardmore at 1pm, having originally been fixed for Lemybrien.

Waterford (Allianz FL v London): Stephen Enright; Brian Looby, Thomas O'Gorman, Tadhg O hUallachain; James McGrath, Stephen Prendergast, Ray O Ceallaigh; Tommy Prendergast, Michael Curry; Michael O'Halloran, Paul Whyte, Conor Murray; Donie Breathnach, Joey Veale, Patrick Hurney.

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.