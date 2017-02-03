Team news: O'Rourke unveils strong side 03 February 2017





Monaghan players defend the goal.

Monaghan have unveiled an experienced team for their Allianz Football League opener against Mayo at MacHale Park on Saturday.

Despite the absence of Dessie Mone, who will miss most of the Division 1 campaign after suffering a broken wrist in last month's McKenna semi-final defeat to Derry, veteran Vinny Corey and attacker Jack McCarron, O'Rourke has gone for a strong side for the trip to the west.

The starting fifteen named for the Castlebar clash shows twelve players who featured in the shock qualifier loss to Longford last July.

Monaghan (Allianz FL v Mayo): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Colin Walshe, Neil McAdam, Kieran Duffy; Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes; Karl O'Connell, Shane Carey, Gavin Doogan; Conor McCarthy, Thomas Kerr, Conor McManus.

Subs: Conor Forde, James Mealiff, Owen Coyle, Brian Greenan, Mikey Murnaghan, Niall Kearns, Dermot Malone, Owen Duffy, Ryan McAnespie, Stephen Finnegan, Barry McGinn.

