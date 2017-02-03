Team news: Former Leitrim player to debut for Donegal 03 February 2017





Paul Brennan in action for Leitrim.

Paul Brennan in action for Leitrim.

Former Leitrim player Paul Brennan will make his debut for Donegal when they meet Kerry in the opening round of the Allianz Football League in Letterkenny on Sunday.

Brennan, who last lined out for Leitrim in the 2014 championship, switched his club allegiance from Melvin Gaels to Bundoran that year and is now set for his first competitive start for the Tir Chonaill County this weekend at left half-back.

He is among four debutants in Rory Gallagher's starting fifteen to face the Kingdom at O'Donnell Park with first league starts also going to his Realt na Mara clubmate Jamie Brennan, Cloughaneely's Jason McGee and St Michael’s Michael Langan.

Donegal (Allianz FL v Kerry): Marc Anthony McGinley; Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Neil McGee, Paddy McGrath; Ryan McHugh, Caolan Ward, Paul Brennan; Jason McGee, Hugh McFadden; Ciaran Thompson, Michael Langan, Marty O'Reilly; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan.

