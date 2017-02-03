Club Clare Hurling Supporters is launched 03 February 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Clare goalkeeper Patrick Kelly and his teammates stand for the national anthem.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Clare's new official hurling supporters club was launched today by Senior Joint Managers, Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor.



The primary goal of Club Clare Hurling Supporters is to secure funding for the provision of identified facilities, equipment and services for Clare hurling from the Hurling Development Squads right up to the senior team.



Club Clare is managed by a team of volunteers including Tom Coughlan (Chairperson), Declan Hogan (Secretary), Noeleen Fitzgerald (Treasurer), Donal Moloney (Joint Manager, Clare Senior Hurling Team), Gerry O'Connor (Joint Manager, Clare Senior Hurling Team), Peter Casey, Mark Dunphy, Mark Kelly, John Kerin, Sean Lally, Paul Madden and Emmet Moloney.



Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor, Joint Managers, Clare Senior Hurling Team, said, "The contribution of Club Clare is vital to senior success and the success of our Under 21, Minor and Hurling Development Squads. We would encourage all Clare supporters to become members of Club Clare when the app goes live next week. in the meantime, we ask people to follow Club Clare on Social Media or visit www.clubclare.com."



Donors to Club Clare will receive the most recent half-yearly accounts on request or automatically if the donation received via the Clubify app which will be available to download for free from early next week. Subscribers to Club Clare will receive exclusive video content and player/team news. Meanwhile, Clare Hurling's first dedicated news website has been launched and is now live at www.ClubClare.com.



Club Clare is on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. See ClubClareHS.