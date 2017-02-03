Team news: McGleenan selects three debutants 03 February 2017





Cavan's Gerard Smith and Tiernan McCann of Tyrone.

©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton. Cavan's Gerard Smith and Tiernan McCann of Tyrone.©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan has selected three debutants in his side to face Dublin in the opening round of the Allianz Football League on Sunday.

Lavey clubman Gerard Smith, who made his senior bow as a substitute in the Ulster championship quarter-final win over Armagh last season, will make his first league start at left half-forward against the reigning All-Ireland and Division 1 champions at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Fergal Reilly (Castlerahan) and Niall Clerkin (Shercock) will also make their league bows having been included at right corner-back and right corner-forward respectively.

Elsewhere, Martin Reilly will wear the number five jersey after switching to the half-back line during last month's McKenna Cup campaign, while the substitutes list is notable for the return of goalkeeper Raymond Galligan and midfielder Gearoid McKiernan from injury.

Cavan (Allianz FL v Dublin): James Farrelly; Fergal Reilly, Padraig Faulkner, Killian Brady; Martin Reilly, Conor Moynagh, John McCutcheon; Killian Clarke, Rory Dunne; Ciaran Brady, Dara McVeety, Gerard Smith; Niall Clerkin, Niall McDermott, Sean Johnston.

Subs: Raymond Galligan, Jason McLoughlin, Stephen Murray, Shane O’Rourke, Tomas Corr, James McEnroe, Conor Madden, Paul O’Connor, Niall McKiernan, Shane Tierney, Gearoid McKiernan.

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.