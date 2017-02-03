Kiely focused on Wexford 03 February 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Limerick manager John Kiely.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Limerick manager John Kiely feels that preparations for the forthcoming NHL have gone well.

The Shannonsiders lost out by a point in the Munster SHL final for the second year running, but Kiely stressed there were many positives to take from the campaign.

Attention now turns firmly to the start of the NHL Division 1B on Sunday week when Wexford are the opposition in a must-win game.

“I think we have progressed quite a bit in the course of the last month. Things are beginning to bed down nicely and we are making lots of progress,” Kiely told the Limerick Leader.

“We are very happy with where we are at. We have two weeks to get ready for the first round of the national hurling league. Our focus shifts to Wexford.”

This weekend Limerick continue their preparations for the NHL with a challenge match against Waterford in Doon on Sunday at 12.30pm.