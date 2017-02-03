Gallagher is 'daunted' and 'excited' 03 February 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.

©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy. Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/Mike Shaughnessy.

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher is excited by the start of the NFL, but admits there is an air of caution as his new look squad get ready for battle.

The Ulster side entertain Kerry in the opening round of the NFL Division One campaign in Letterkenny on Sunday afternoon.

Donegal will be without the likes of Colm McFadden, Eamonn McGee, Christy Toye, Rory Kavanagh and David Walsh who have retired, while Anthony Thompson, Leo McLoone and Odhran MacNiallais have opted out this year.

The loss of so many experienced players would have many managers sweating over the coming year, but Gallagher stressed to the Donegal Democrat that he has mixed emotions.

“We are looking forward to this league. The dynamic is completely different this year. The reality is the last couple of years we were going into the league with players, a lot whom had won the National League in 2007.”

He added: “This year is different. This is a new team; we’ve had a big pre-season and we have trained really hard. We have trained an awful lot more than the last couple of years.

“So I’m looking forward to it. Is it daunting? Yes, it is, because we have a young team and because we have got so many new players. But I’m looking forward to the challenge of it.”

