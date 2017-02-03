GAA on TV this weekend: it's back with a bang
03 February 2017
TG4 camera operator Mick Molloy prepares for the Allianz HL semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.
Live GAA coverage on television is back for the first time in 2017 with five live games and plenty of highlight packages as well.
Saturday 4 February
TG4, 4.30pm, St Thomas (Galway) v Ballyea (Clare), AIB All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final (Throw-in 5pm)
eir Sport 1, 6.55pm, Louth v Laois, Allianz FL Division 3 (Throw-in 7pm)
eir Sport 2HD, 6.40pm, Mayo v Monaghan, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)
eir Sport 2SD, 6.40pm, Down v Fermanagh, Allianz FL Division 2 (Throw-in 7pm)
Sunday 5 February
TG4, 1.30pm, Cavan v Dublin, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 2pm)
TG4, 3.40pm, Donegal v Kerry, Allianz FL Division 1 (Deferred coverage)
RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday
Highlights from: Cavan v Dublin, Donegal v Kerry, Meath v Kildare, and Tyrone v Roscommon.
Monday 6 February
TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017
Highlights from: Cavan v Dublin, Donegal v Kerry, Mayo v Monaghan, Down v Fermanagh, and Laois v Louth.
