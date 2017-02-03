GAA on TV this weekend: it's back with a bang 03 February 2017





TG4 camera operator Mick Molloy prepares for the Allianz HL semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Live GAA coverage on television is back for the first time in 2017 with five live games and plenty of highlight packages as well.



Saturday 4 February



TG4, 4.30pm, St Thomas (Galway) v Ballyea (Clare), AIB All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final (Throw-in 5pm)

eir Sport 1, 6.55pm, Louth v Laois, Allianz FL Division 3 (Throw-in 7pm)



eir Sport 2HD, 6.40pm, Mayo v Monaghan, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)



eir Sport 2SD, 6.40pm, Down v Fermanagh, Allianz FL Division 2 (Throw-in 7pm)



Sunday 5 February



TG4, 1.30pm, Cavan v Dublin, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 2pm)



TG4, 3.40pm, Donegal v Kerry, Allianz FL Division 1 (Deferred coverage)

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from: Cavan v Dublin, Donegal v Kerry, Meath v Kildare, and Tyrone v Roscommon.



Monday 6 February



TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Highlights from: Cavan v Dublin, Donegal v Kerry, Mayo v Monaghan, Down v Fermanagh, and Laois v Louth.

