GAA on TV this weekend: it's back with a bang

03 February 2017

TG4 camera operator Mick Molloy prepares for the Allianz HL semi-finals at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Live GAA coverage on television is back for the first time in 2017 with five live games and plenty of highlight packages as well.


Saturday 4 February

TG4, 4.30pm, St Thomas (Galway) v Ballyea (Clare), AIB All-Ireland Club SHC semi-final (Throw-in 5pm)

eir Sport 1, 6.55pm, Louth v Laois, Allianz FL Division 3 (Throw-in 7pm)

eir Sport 2HD, 6.40pm, Mayo v Monaghan, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 7pm)

eir Sport 2SD, 6.40pm, Down v Fermanagh, Allianz FL Division 2 (Throw-in 7pm)


Sunday 5 February

TG4, 1.30pm, Cavan v Dublin, Allianz FL Division 1 (Throw-in 2pm)

TG4, 3.40pm, Donegal v Kerry, Allianz FL Division 1 (Deferred coverage)

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from: Cavan v Dublin, Donegal v Kerry, Meath v Kildare, and Tyrone v Roscommon.
 

Monday 6 February

TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Highlights from: Cavan v Dublin, Donegal v Kerry, Mayo v Monaghan, Down v Fermanagh, and Laois v Louth.

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.




