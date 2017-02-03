All-Ireland winning duo to aid Donegal underage 03 February 2017





Donegal's Colm McFadden and Karl Lacey celebrate.

Donegal under-16 footballers will have the benefit of working with two former All-Ireland winners this year.

Both Colm McFadden and Karl Lacey will be part of the Donegal under-16 management team that will compete this year.

McFadden announced his retirement from inter-county football at the end of last season, while Lacey has committed to a 13th season with Donegal.

Under-16 manager Gary Lacey revealed to the Donegal Democrat that it was a major coup to have both men involved in the squad.

“It is brilliant to have Karl involved in the squad,” said Lacey. “Colm is to come on board as a forwards coach and will take a number of sessions with the forwards and do specialist forward coaching with them.”

Also a part of the management team is former Leitrim manager Shane Ward and Donegal Ulster winning minor manager Sean Clerkin.