All-Ireland winning duo to aid Donegal underage
03 February 2017
Donegal's Colm McFadden and Karl Lacey celebrate.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.
Donegal under-16 footballers will have the benefit of working with two former All-Ireland winners this year.
Both Colm McFadden and Karl Lacey will be part of the Donegal under-16 management team that will compete this year.
McFadden announced his retirement from inter-county football at the end of last season, while Lacey has committed to a 13th season with Donegal.
Under-16 manager Gary Lacey revealed to the Donegal Democrat that it was a major coup to have both men involved in the squad.
“It is brilliant to have Karl involved in the squad,” said Lacey. “Colm is to come on board as a forwards coach and will take a number of sessions with the forwards and do specialist forward coaching with them.”
Also a part of the management team is former Leitrim manager Shane Ward and Donegal Ulster winning minor manager Sean Clerkin.