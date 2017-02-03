New campaign excites Harnett 03 February 2017





Clare's Kevin Harnett.

Clare’s Kevin Harnett feels that playing in a higher division this year brings about a different level of excitement.

The Banner men compete in NFL Division Two this year and face counties that they may not have played in a while, starting with a trip to Celtic Park where they will take on Derry on Sunday.

It is something of unknown territory for the Munster side, but Harnett stressed to the Clare Champion that everyone is looking forward to the new campaign.

“There’s an excitement there now. There are teams in the division you might only meet in championship,” said Harnett.

“It’s nice to be playing them in the league and there’s a good buzz there. Last year, was a great year for everyone involved but it’s a big change this year.

“There are a lot of new faces and it’s about trying to get the culture right and get the training bang on again this year. Hopefully, we’ll continue on from what we did last year.”