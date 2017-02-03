Neylon living the dream 03 February 2017





Ballyea players and supporters celebrate on the pitch after their Munster club SHC final victory over Glen Rovers at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Ballyea’s Joe Neylon admits that it is hard to believe that they are preparing for an All-Ireland club SHC semi-final.

A dual player, Neylon plays his club football with Clondegad, but hurling is certainly the centre of attention at the moment as they prepare for tomorrow’s clash against Galway champions St Thomas.

“It’s hard to believe the change that has taken place in 12 months,” Neylon told the Clare Champion. “It’s polar opposites really.”

“This time last year we were slogging it out in training in Kildysart wondering what the year ahead might hold.

“The target was to do well in the domestic championship. I didn’t think that we would be here at the start of this year preparing for an All-Ireland semi-final.”

