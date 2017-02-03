Allianz FL previews: Dubs open fourth consecutive title defence against Breffni men 03 February 2017





Kingspan Breffni Park will play host to the Allianz FL Division 1 round 1 clash between Cavan and Dublin on Sunday.

The Allianz Football Leagues throw-in this weekend. Check out our previews of all sixteen opening round games from Division 1-4.

SATURDAY, 4 FEBRUARY

Allianz FL Division 1 round 1



Mayo v Monaghan, MacHale Park, 7pm - eir Sport

Stephen Rochford's Mayo will welcome Malachy O'Rourke and Monaghan to MacHale Park for their league opener on Saturday evening.

Aidan O'Shea will be absent due to injury while it remains to be seen if 'Footballer of the Year' Lee Keegan will be available due to Westport's upcoming All-Ireland Club IFC decider at Croke Park.

Monaghan have injury problems of their own with experienced defender Dessie Mone sidelined because of a wrist injury.

Conor McManus, however, is fit to take his place and he will have to be at the top of his game if the Farney County are to come away with a surprise victory.



Verdict - Mayo

Allianz FL Division 2 round 1



Down v Fermanagh, Pairc Esler, 7pm - eir Sport



This all-Ulster clash is a close one to call.

After a torrid 2016, there were some chinks of light for Eamon Burns and the Mourne County in their recent Dr McKenna Cup campaign.

They got a monkey off their back when defeating Derry for what was their first competitive win since April 2015.

There will be no room for sentiment when two-time All-Ireland winning manager Pete McGrath sends the Ernesiders out to take on his native county.

Verdict - Draw

Allianz FL Division 3 round 1



Laois v Louth, O'Moore Park, 7pm - eir Sport



Louth will be looking to banish the memory of their O'Byrne Cup defeat at the hands of Dublin's development squad on Saturday evening.

Last year's Division 4 winners suffered a disappointing 1-10 to 2-16 reversal on home turf.

Laois, meanwhile, drop down a division and have a new man at the helm in the highly regarded former Tipperary boss Peter Creedon.

The O'Moore County narrowly missed out on the knock-out stages of the pre-season competition, missing out on score difference to Meath.



Verdict - Laois



SUNDAY, 5 FEBRUARY

Allianz FL Division 1 round 1

Cavan v Dublin, Breffni Park, 2pm – TG4



Newly promoted Cavan will roll out the red carpet for the arrival of Jim Gavin and his all conquering Dublin team to Kingspan Breffni Park.

It will represent a baptism of fire for new Breffni boss Mattie Gleenan but it's a challenge he's looking forward to...

“Dublin aren't the All-Ireland or national league champions for nothing,” he remarked during the week. “They will teach us so much more about our game than we are ever going to get in a training session.”

It will be interesting to note how many, if any, of Dublin's O'Byrne Cup winning squad Gavin calls up for the defence of their league crown.

Either way, they should possess too much firepower for their hosts.

Verdict - Dublin



Donegal v Kerry, Letterkenny, 2pm



Kerry warmed up for their league campaign with outright victory in the McGrath Cup while Sunday's opponents Donegal sat out the Dr McKenna Cup competition.

Rory Gallagher left it to the U-21s to fly the county flag in the Ulster subsidiary competition.

The 2012 All-Ireland champions have lost Eamon McGee, Rory Kavanagh, Christy Toye, Colm McFadden and David Walsh to retirement since last year while Leo McLoone and Odhran MacNiallais have both opted out for 2017.

Players of that calibre won't be easily replaced.

The Kingdom, on the other hand, have no shortage of talent coming up through the ranks which will help cushion the blow of the loss of Marc O Se and Aidan O'Mahony while Eamonn Fitzmaurice recently revealed that he expects James O'Donoghue and Paul Geaney will be fit to feature.



Verdict - Kerry



Tyrone v Roscommon, Healy Park, 2pm



A sixth Dr McKenna Cup success in-a-row has set Tyrone up nicely for their league bid.

Last year's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final exit to Mayo still rankles with the Red Hands so they will be keen to make amends in the months ahead.

Last year's Division 2 winners will expect to get off to a winning start at the expense of the Rossies who finished second best to Galway in last weekend's FBD Connacht League final on a scoreline of 2-14 to 0-15.

Kevin McStay has taken sole charge of the Connacht side for 2017 following the departure of joint-manager Fergal O'Donnell.

From a playing point of view, they have lost Senan Kilbride, Niall Carty and goalkeeper Geoffrey Claffey to retirement while Cathal Cregg, Neil Collins, Donie Shine, David Keenan, James McDermott and Sean Purcell won't be involved either.



Verdict - Tyrone

Allianz FL Division 2 round 1



Derry v Clare, Celtic Park, 2pm



The Banner County will travel north for an opening round clash with Derry and consolidation could be the name of the game for Colm Collins' men this term.

They captured Division 3 honours in fine style last year and used it as a stepping stone to an All-Ireland SFC quarter-final appearance.

Derry are licking their wounds following a comprehensive Dr McKenna Cup final defeat to arch rivals Tyrone last Saturday evening.

Defections have hit Damian Barton's squad hard while the Slaughtneil contingent remain unavailable.

Don't be surprised if this one finishes all square.

Verdict - Draw



Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium, 2pm



Whoever comes out on top in Salthill on Sunday will fancy their chances of going on to claim one of the two promotion places that are up for grabs.

Arguably the fixture of the opening round in Division 2, two traditional gaelic football powers will go head-to-head.

Cork suffered the ignominy of relegation from the top flight 12 months ago but Division 2 could provide Peadar Healy and his backroom team with the breathing space needed to rebuild the team.

Galway, meanwhile, have made steady improvement under Kevin Walsh and the Connacht champions will be bidding to make up for the disappointment of missing out on promotion last year.

Home advantage could swing the result in the Tribesmen's favour.

Verdict - Galway



Meath v Kildare, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm



It could be said that there will be more than two league points at stake when these two neighbours clash in Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.

A relatively strong Lilywhites selection finished second best to Dublin's 'third string' in the last four of the O'Byrne Cup while the Royals were well beaten by neighbours Louth at the same stage.

Both teams' confidence would have taken a dent but a league win on the opening weekend would repair a lot of the respective damage.

Cian O'Neill's Kildare charges are making the step up from Division 3 and a win here would appear to be crucial to their promotion ambitions.

The same can be said for Meath who, under new boss Andy McEntee, will be looking to make home advantage count.

Verdict - Meath

Allianz FL Division 3 round 1



Longford v Offaly, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2pm



Longford and Offaly are familiar foes as their paths have crossed frequently in championship and league action in recent years.

The Faithful County took the bragging rights last summer when they enjoyed a 2-21 to 2-13 victory in the Leinster SFC on home turf.

It was their first championship win since 2007.

Verdict - Offaly



Sligo v Armagh, Markievicz Park, 2pm



Armagh's quest for an immediate return to Division 2 will commence with a trip to the Yeats County.

Orchard County boss Kieran McGeeney is well aware of the threat posed by Niall Carew and his players.

"We would like to get off on the right foot - that will certainly be necessary if we are to get into the frame for promotion,” he commented.

Verdict – Armagh



Tipperary v Antrim, Semple Stadium, 2pm



Liam Kearns doesn't subscribe to the theory that Tipperary are shoo-ins for promotion to Division 2 following their run to last year's Sam Maguire Cup semi-final.

"There are a lot of very strong teams in Division Three so it won't be easy for us to gain promotion by any means,” he commented during the week.

Newly promoted Antrim will provide the opposition this weekend and it's hard to argue against the bookmakers' odds of 1/6 on a Premier County win.

Verdict – Tipperary

Allianz FL Division 4 round 1



Waterford v London, Ardmore, 1pm



London finished in the wooden spoon position in the table last year but their only win of the campaign arrived in round 6 at Waterford's expense.

The Exiles came away from Fraher Field with a 0-13 to 0-12 win to their name so Tom McGlinchey's side will be keen to redress the balance.

Verdict – Waterford

Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm



Westmeath's fall from grace in the league in recent years has been dramatic but that trend is likely to be reversed in the weeks ahead.

Tom Cribbin's charges should dispose of the challenge of Turlough O'Brien and the Barrowsiders with little difficulty.



Verdict - Westmeath



Wicklow v Leitrim, Aughrim, 2pm



When these two teams met last year, Wicklow inflicted a 0-10 to 1-6 defeat on Leitrim in Carrick-on-Shannon.

There will be little separating the sides again this time around and we give a tentative vote to the the Connacht men.



Verdict - Leitrim



Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm



Seamus McEnaney and Wexford will be up against it when they face a Limerick side who are full of confidence following their impressive McGrath Cup showing.

The Shannonsiders, relegated from Division 3 in 2016, brought Kerry to extra-time in the decider and will look to carry that impressive form in to their league campaign.

Verdict – Draw



