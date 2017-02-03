Skehill hopeful experience will help 03 February 2017





St Thomas' captain Patrick Skehill lifts the Tom Callanan Cup.

St Thomas’ captain Patrick Skehill feels that their experience of winning an All-Ireland club title can help them get back to Croke Park.

Standing in their way on Saturday evening is Clare’s Ballyea who have taken this championship by storm after winning their first county title, they added the Munster title and are now just 60 minutes away from a return to Croke Park.

Skehill stressed to the Clare Champion that Ballyea will be a formidable side, but he feels St Thomas’ experience at this level will help them through.

“From what I’ve seen and heard, Ballyea have a serious work ethic. They are a very, very fit team and they have a football background,” said Skehill.

“They have a few key players in Tony Kelly and Niall Deasy. After the county final, we took a few weeks off. We came back then three weeks before Christmas and started off the running again.

“There is a bit of a break but when you know what you’re doing, it’s easy to go back and start training. We’ll be pulling on the experience from 2012 and 2013 but this is a new championship and a new team we’re facing. Plus, we’ve lost lads from that team as well. It’s up to ourselves to pull us through.”