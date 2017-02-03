Burke ready for All-Ireland assault 03 February 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. St Thomas' David Burke celebrates.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

St Thomas’ David Burke believes they have the work done ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland club SHC semi-final against Clare’s Ballyea.

Semple Stadium is the venue for the clash between these two sides as St Thomas bid to get back to Croke Park to win their second All-Ireland club title, while Ballyea head into the unknown having won their first Munster title before Christmas.

The Galway side automatically go through to the All-Ireland semi-final and Burke revealed that despite working hard over the last few months, they won’t know how well they are prepared until the game starts.

“We’ve got a few games and we’re happy enough but it’s still hard to know if we did get anything out of them. I suppose they are the risks you take and that’s what makes the club championships so unique,” said Burke.

“Before Christmas, we trained pretty hard. Training has gone pretty well and we’re happy enough with where we are going. You just have to be careful and if you can just keep standards up at training and make sure lads are pushing themselves all the time, that’s all you can do.

“It’s very hard to get it right sometimes. I know we’ve been there before but, the last time, we were finished just before Christmas. We’ve had a whole two months to work out what we were going to do this time, so that was completely new to us.”