Team news: Leitrim include seven debutants 03 February 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. The Leitrim players stand together.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Leitrim have included seven debutants to face Wicklow in the opening round of the Allianz Football League in Aughrim on Sunday.

Alan Armstrong, Oisin Madden, Keith Beirne (all Mohill), brothers Mark and Gary Plunkett (Aughawillan), Fionn Carney (St Sylvesters) and Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh) are the newcomers to league action as manager Brendan Guckian prepares for his first Division 4 campaign in charge of his native county.

Carney is one of three players in the starting fifteen who play their club football in Dublin with Emlyn Mulligan (St Brigid’s) and Brendan Gallagher (Lucan Sarsfields) being the others.

Leitrim (Allianz FL v Wicklow): Philip Farrelly; Matthew Murphy, Alan Armstrong, Fionn Carney; James Rooney, Donal Wrynn, Oisin Madden; Shane Moran, Mark Plunkett; Gary Plunkett, Wayne McKeon, Ryan O’Rourke; Emlyn Mulligan, Keith Beirne, Brendan Gallagher.

