Promotion a must for Faithful 03 February 2017





Offaly manager Pat Flanagan with selector Jimmy 'Ginger' Stewart.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Offaly manager Pat Flanagan with selector Jimmy 'Ginger' Stewart.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Getting promotion to Division Two is necessary for Offaly football to progress, according to their manager Pat Flanagan.

The Faithful County take on neighbours Longford in the opening round of the NFL at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

They must do so without the likes of Niall McNamee, Anton Sullivan and John Moloney, but despite the absentees, Flanagan is confident that they can achieve their goal.

Speaking to the Midland Tribune, Flanagan believes that picking up two points away from home would be a massive boost to them.

“We need to try and bring Offaly football to a different level and we need Division Two football to achieve our goals,” said Flanagan.

“It is our first league game and it is away. We want to get a good start. We have four home games this year and we have not been overly successful away. We want to improve this year.

“It is an advantage having four home matches. Since I have got involved, we have not lose a home league match. Hopefully, we will maintain that. If we do, we will go a long way towards promotion.”