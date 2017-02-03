Lose is not an option for Barton 03 February 2017





Derry manager Damian Barton.

Derry manager Damian Barton.

Derry manager Damian Barton has stated that it is imperative that they win their home matches in this year’s NFL Division Two campaign.

The Oakleafers entertain Clare at Celtic Park on Sunday afternoon and they will be favourites to start with a win.

Barton has impressed on his players that winning their home games is a must if they are to have any chance of promotion to the top flight.

Speaking to the Derry Journal, he said: “We have Clare next and it is going to be a huge game for us. It’s a home game which we have to win, we have no choice.

“We have had a look at them. I suppose if you want to use the yardstick of Tipperary, they beat Tipp by eight in the league last year and we know the journey that Tipp went on.

“There are fine margins between the teams in Division Two. I wouldn’t say they are a lesser team than Cork or Galway, they are all physical challenges. I am sure they will look at us and think they can get two points, so we have to respond to the challenge.”