Video: DJ 'savagely proud' of IT Carlow 03 February 2017





The final score between IT Carlow and Mary I in their Fitzgibbon Cup second round clash at IT Carlow.

©Jerome Quinn Media. The final score between IT Carlow and Mary I in their Fitzgibbon Cup second round clash at IT Carlow.©Jerome Quinn Media.

Kilkenny legend DJ Carey was ‘savagely proud’ of his IT Carlow team after the reigning League champions drew with the reigning Independent.ie Fitzgibbon champions Mary I before a big crowd last night in Carlow.

The home side trailed by eight points early in the second-half, 0-14 to 0-6, but battled back to level and then lead in the closing stages before Mary I equalised at the death to make it 0-18 apiece.

’It’s a great result, though we’re slightly disappointed we didn’t win it in the end’, says Carey, while Mary I manager Jamie Wall was happy to leave with a share of the spoils after a thrilling finale.

Qualification for the quarter-finals will now depend on next week’s last round of group games.

Video report by Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA.