McStay: Tyrone will be difficult 03 February 2017





Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Roscommon manager Kevin McStay.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Roscommon manager Kevin McStay acknowledges that playing Tyrone away is possibly the toughest clash to be facing in the opening round of the NFL Division One campaign.

Having completed a six in a row of McKenna Cup wins, Tyrone have once again hit the ground running and they will be formidable opposition for Roscommon this weekend.

McStay admitted to the Roscommon Herald that they still have plenty to work on, while he set a target of at least two points from their opening three games.

“Tyrone away is going to be very difficult,” said McStay. “We have been aiming to get at least two points from our first three games.”

On Sunday week, Roscommon get their first run out on the newly laid Dr Hyde pitch when they entertain Donegal and McStay is looking forward to that.

“I’ve been in the Hyde a few times and it looks absolutely immaculate. It’s fabulous. It’s a big, big pitch with a very fine surface. I think it will suit the type of game we are trying to play. We’d expect to be hugely competitive against Donegal.”