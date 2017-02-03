Team news: Tribesmen hand debuts to four players 03 February 2017





Galway's goalkeeper Rory Lavelle makes a save from Niall Daly of Roscommon.

Galway boss Kevin Walsh has handed debuts to four players for Sunday's Allianz Football League clash with Cork at Pearse Stadium (throw-in 2pm).

Goalkeeper Rory Lavelle (Renvyle), full-back David Walsh (Killannin), left corner-back Luke Burke (Caltra) and full-forward Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough) will all make their first league starts when the Rebels visit Salthill for their Division 2 opener.

The Tribesmen show two changes from their Connacht SFL final victory over Roscommon last weekend. Damien Comer and Eamonn Brannigan start in attack as Michael Day and Cillian McDaid make way.

Meanwhile, Sean Armstrong will make his first league start in over two years having come out of inter-county retirement to rejoin Walsh's squad this season.

Galway (Allianz FL v Cork): Rory Lavelle; Declan Kyne, David Walsh, Luke Burke; Gary O’Donnell, Gareth Bradshaw, Johnny Heaney; Paul Conroy, Fiontan O Curraoin; Thomas Flynn, Damien Comer, Eamonn Brannigan; Danny Cummins, Barry McHugh, Seán Armstrong.

