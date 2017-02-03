Kearns targets win 03 February 2017





Tipperary manager Liam Kearns is eager to get off to a good start against Antrim in the NFL Division Three campaign.

Tipp host the Ulster side at Semple Stadium and Kearns believes that winning your home games will be imperative in a very competitive division.

“We will be looking to win the match,” Kearns told the Tipperary Star. “If we want to get promoted we have to win our home matches.

“We have four home matches and we really need to win them all. We are in Thurles and we have got to have enough about us to go and win the match.

“That’s the bottom line. We will be going out to win the match and we will be very disappointed if we don’t.

“The players realise that it is important that we win our home matches. They feel that we need to get out of Division Three. So they are definitely up for it. We’re not anywhere near 100% fitness wise, but hopefully we will have enough about us to get the job done.”

