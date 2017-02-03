Connerton under no illusions 03 February 2017





Longford manager Denis Connerton.

Longford manager Denis Connerton is in no doubt that the NFL Division Three campaign will be very competitive.

There are a number of teams in the division that will feel they are capable of getting promoted including Longford.

However, there may not be much between the top and bottom meaning relegation will always be a threat.

Connerton is buoyed by the return of some key players to the squad, while he knows that they will have to hit the ground running against Offaly on Sunday.

“It’s really hard to know how this division will pan out with the relegation of Armagh and Laois and then Antrim and Louth coming up,” said Connerton.

“That has spiced it up and taking on different opposition will freshen things up. Tipperary got to the All-Ireland semi-final last year and that was a huge achievement for them.

John Keegan, Ronan McEntire, Sean and Padraig McCormack have all returned to the squad for the coming year.

