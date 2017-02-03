Leitrim young guns urged to impress 03 February 2017





Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian

A youthful Leitrim squad has been urged to take their chance by manager Brendan Guckian.

The Connacht side have 12 new players in their squad this year, while eight players are still under-21.

There is no doubt that they are a county building for the future, but Guckian is expecting a high level of commitment and dedication from the word go.

And he told the Leitrim Observer that getting an opening day win in the Division Four campaign against Wicklow on Sunday would be the perfect start.

“We have 12 new faces on our panel and we have eight under-21 players as well, they are the future and they are going to have a bright future but we need to have a conveyor belt of youth coming through in the future.

“My expectation is that everyone involved with the Leitrim panel is as good as any other footballer in any county and I know they will wear the Leitrim jersey with honesty and with commitment.”

He added: “The National League has been a target and we are hoping that we will come out of Wicklow with a result but after the league, London in the championship will be our only focus.”

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.