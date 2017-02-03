'There are no targets' 03 February 2017





Limerick manager Billy Lee.

Limerick manager Billy Lee.

Limerick manager Billy Lee has stressed that they will be taking it one game at a time this year.

It may be an old adage, but it is one that the new manager is keen to adopt as he eases his young squad into action.

A McGrath Cup final appearance which resulted in a defeat to Kerry after extra time, sees the Shannonsiders go into Sunday’s clash against Wexford in a confident mood.

And Lee told the Limerick Leader that they won’t be looking any further than this weekend’s clash.

“There are no targets – we will take it game by game and see where that brings us,” stressed Lee.

“Of course, there is ambition to be as good as we can be but we won’t be making any targets.”

