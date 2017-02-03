'Shock keen to make amends 03 February 2017





A general view of the Carrickshock team taking to the field.

Carrickshock selector Pat Fennelly has stressed that the Kilkenny side are determined not to leave the All-Ireland title behind them.

They face Galway’s Ahascragh-Fohenagh in the All-Irleand club IHC final at Croke Park in a couple of weeks’ time.

Carrickshock reached the decider in 2004 only to lose and Fennelly told the Kilkenny People that the aim is to get the job done this time around.

“Trying to get to Croke Park was a huge motivation,” said Fennelly. “We were there in 2004 and we left it behind us.

“There are guys still involved from that time. They look back at a lost opportunity. We don’t want to miss another chance.

“What we want is the lesser lights, if you like, to step up. It is not all about the four county boys of old. The younger players are putting legs under the older lads, while learning from them.”