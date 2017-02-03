Fitzmaurice eager to get started 03 February 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Sunday’s NFL opening round cannot come quick enough for Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

The 2017 NFL campaign begins with a trip to Letterkenny for Kerry on Sunday afternoon.

The McGrath Cup is already in the trophy cabinet and Fitzmaurice is now looking forward to the new year ahead.

Last year’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final loss is still fresh in the minds, but Fitzmaurice admitted to the Kerryman that the batteries are recharged following the Christmas break.

“Of course I am looking forward to it now,” said Fitzmaurice. “I think with management always by the end of the season the tank is empty, but unlike players who are back with their clubs, managers get a chance to step back to reassess, recharge and get ready to go again.

“By the time January comes again you are bursting for road. Other than the bit I am doing at school I have had plenty of down time since. Yes, absolutely loving being back and looking forward to the games now coming thick and fast.”

