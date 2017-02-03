Midfield conundrum for Kingdom 03 February 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly and Brian Fenton with David Moran and Bryan Sheehan of Kerry during the 2016 FL Division 1 final at Croke Park.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly and Brian Fenton with David Moran and Bryan Sheehan of Kerry during the 2016 FL Division 1 final at Croke Park.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice must plan without four midfield options for the opening round of the NFL.

The Kingdom face Donegal on Sunday afternoon, but the must do so without the likes of Anthony Maher, Bryan Sheehan, Johnny Buckley and Kieran Donaghy.

Both Maher and Sheehan are back in training, but it will be a few weeks before they are fully fit and ready to play a game.

Buckley is currently planning for an All-Ireland club SFC semi-final with his club Dr Crokes, while Donaghy has basketball commitments at the moment.

That leaves just David Moran as the only experienced midfielder in the squad and it looks like either Jack Barry or Barry O’Sullivan will partner Moran.

