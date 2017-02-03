Team news: new look Meath side to face Kildare 03 February 2017





Meath captain Graham Reilly Meath captain Graham Reilly

Andy McEntee has named his first league team ahead of Meath’s meeting with Kildare in the opening round of Allianz FL Division 2. Just six of the side that started the last competitive game under former manager Mick O'Dowd remain.

Conor McGill comes in at full back for his first start of the season with Shane McEntee, introduced as a second half substitute against Louth in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final, starting at centre back.

Bryan Menton maintains his midfield partnership with Cian O’Brien.

Team captain Graham Reilly, whose club St Colmcilles play in the All-Ireland Club IFC final on February 23, starts at centre forward.

Brian Sheridan is named at full forward while Paddy O’Rourke is involved for the first time this year, having been named on the bench.

Throw in at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday February 5th is at 2.00pm

Meath (FL v Kildare): Jack Hannigan (Donaghmore/Ashbourne); Donal Keogan (Rathkenny), Conor McGill (Ratoath), Mickey Burke (Longwood); Brian Power (Ratoath), Shane McEntee (St Peter’s, Dunboyne), Alan Forde (Navan O’Mahonys); Cian O’Brien (Ratoath), Bryan Menton (Donaghmore/Ashbourne); Cillian O’Sullivan (Moynalvey), Graham Reilly (St Colmcille’s, captain), Paddy Kennelly (Dunderry); Eamon Wallace (Ratoath), Brian Sheridan (Seneschalstown), Donal Lenihan (St Peter’s Dunboyne).

Subs - Paddy O’Rourke (Skryne), David McQuillan (St Patrick’s), Seamus Lavin (St Peter’s Dunboyne), Alan Douglas (Trim), Willie Carry (Drumbaragh), James Toher (Trim), Adam Flanagan (Clonard), Ruairí Ó Coileáin (Navan O’Mahonys), Conor Downey (Na Fianna), Bobby O’Brien (Ratoath), Dan Queeney (Na Fianna).

Tickets for the game can be purchased in SuperValu stores, Jack Kiernan’s in Navan and online for €12 up until midnight on Saturday or for €15 on match day.

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on the Allianz Football Leagues.