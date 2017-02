Team news: Orchard starting line-up revealed 02 February 2017





Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has announced his starting team ahead of their Allianz National League Division 3 round one visit to Markievicz Park.

Armagh (NFL v Sligo): Mathew McNeice; Mark Shields, Charlie Vernon, Aaron McKay; Aidan Forker, Niall Rowland, Ciaran Higgins; Stephen Sheridan, Ben Crealey; Anthony Duffy, Conor White, Stefan Campbell; Oisin O’Neill, Ethan Rafferty, Oisín Mac Íomhair.

Throw in is at 2pm.