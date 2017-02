Team news: Kildare team named for Royal battle 02 February 2017





Kildare's Keith Cribbin.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Kildare's Keith Cribbin.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The Kildare team has been named ahead of their Allianz National League Division 2 match with old rivals Meath at Pairc Tailteann, Navan on Sunday.

Kildare (NFL v Meath): Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady, David Hyland, Ollie Lyons; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle, Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Ben McCormack.

Throw in is at 2pm.