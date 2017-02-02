Team news: Laois XV announced
02 February 2017
Laois' Colm Begley celebrates.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.
Peter Creedon has announced his first League starting fifteen as Laois manager.
They take on Louth this coming Saturday in the Allianz National League Division 3 opener at O'Moore Park.
Laois (NFL v Louth): Graham Brody; Alan Farrell, Denis Booth, James Kelly; Stephen Attride, Eoin Buggie, Colm Begley; Kevin Meaney, Darren Strong; Danny Luttrell, Ambrose Doran, Niall Donoher; Eoin Lowry, Donal Kingston, David Conway.
Throw in is at 7pm.