Team news: Laois XV announced 02 February 2017





Laois' Colm Begley celebrates.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Laois' Colm Begley celebrates.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Peter Creedon has announced his first League starting fifteen as Laois manager.

They take on Louth this coming Saturday in the Allianz National League Division 3 opener at O'Moore Park.

Laois (NFL v Louth): Graham Brody; Alan Farrell, Denis Booth, James Kelly; Stephen Attride, Eoin Buggie, Colm Begley; Kevin Meaney, Darren Strong; Danny Luttrell, Ambrose Doran, Niall Donoher; Eoin Lowry, Donal Kingston, David Conway.

Throw in is at 7pm.