Team news: Laois XV announced

02 February 2017

Laois' Colm Begley celebrates.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Peter Creedon has announced his first League starting fifteen as Laois manager.

They take on Louth this coming Saturday in the Allianz National League Division 3 opener at O'Moore Park.

Laois (NFL v Louth): Graham Brody; Alan Farrell, Denis Booth, James Kelly; Stephen Attride, Eoin Buggie, Colm Begley; Kevin Meaney, Darren Strong; Danny Luttrell, Ambrose Doran, Niall Donoher; Eoin Lowry, Donal Kingston, David Conway.

Throw in is at 7pm.




Most Read Stories

Video: Worst club team in Ireland backs CPA!

Fitzgibbon Cup: WIT and LIT impress

Third Croker concert 'very close'

Travelling in style - Carlow GAA launch new team bus

Video: January Score of the Month

FL Division 1 preview: a Dublin five-in-a-row?


Android app on Google Play