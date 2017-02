Team news: Derry ready for Clare visit 02 February 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Derry's Mark Lynch.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

The Derry team has been named ahead of their Allianz Natonal League Division 2 clash with Clare on Sunday.

Derry (NFL v Thomas Mallon; Niall Keenan, Connor Nevin, Ronan Murphy; Neil Forester, Michael McEvoy, Mark Craig; Conor McAtamney, James Kielt; Enda Lynn, Niall Loughlin, Carlus McWilliams; Mark Lynch, Emmett McGuckin, Benny Heron.

Throw in at Celtic Park is 2pm.