Team news: Harte names team for league opener 02 February 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

Mickey Harte has revealed his starting line-up ahead of Tyrone's Allianz National League Division One opener on Sunday against Roscommon at Healy Park, Omagh.

Tyrone (NFL v Roscommon): Mickey O’Neill; Pádraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Matthew Donnelly, Jonathan Monroe; Colm Cavanagh, Padraig McNulty; Conor Meyler, Niall Sludden, Peter Harte; Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane, Ronan O’Neill.

Throw-in is 2pm.